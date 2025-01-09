APTS Promotes Jennifer Kieley to VP, Government Affairs

WASHINGTON—America’s Public Television Stations has elevated Jennifer Kieley to vice president, government and public affairs, effective immediately.

Formerly senior director of government relations, Kieley is tasked with managing congressional relations, serving as state government liason and working with federal departments and agencies, communications and grassroots and grasstops advocacy, APTS said.

“Jen has served APTS for over 18 years with exceptional skill, loyalty and thoughtful leadership,” APTS President and CEO Kate Riley said. “She has helped our organization and member stations navigate difficult times and successfully seize opportunities. Her collaborative nature and commitment to building consensus and working effectively with internal and external stakeholders will continue to serve APTS well. Jen’s deep knowledge and appreciation for the work of our stations, the public media system, the legislative process and the political landscape is a great asset to APTS and the public broadcasting community as a whole.”

In her new role, Kieley follows Riley, who was elevated to president and CEO of APTS last September, after the retirement of Patrick Butler.

Kieley joined APTS as a congressional liaison in 2003, advancing to director of government relations in July of 2009. She had been the group’s senior director of government relations since August 2023.

Before joining the public TV organization, Kieley worked as a legislative consultant for the National Water Resources Association and as a lobbyist for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. In six years at NRECA, she held positions in its grassroots department, ultimately becoming a lobbyist focusing on telecommunications, taxes and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, APTS said.

She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the George Washington University.