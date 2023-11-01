APTS President Patrick Butler to Retire in 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Patrick Butler, president and chief executive officer of America’s Public Television Stations, has announced he will retire in 2024.

APTS said that Butler, who had held the position since January 2011, will stay on through the selection of his successor but no later than the end of next year.

In announcing the retirement, APTS noted that during Butler’s tenure, federal and state funding for public broadcasting has reached record levels. Forty of the 50 state governments now provide funding to support the work of public television stations. In addition, Congress enacted a new Next Generation Warning System infrastructure program for public broadcasters to assure their reliability as essential components of federal, state and local public safety communications.

Under Butler’s direction, APTS pursued a strategy to help stations achieve “greater success through greater service,” concentrating on three pillars of local public service: education, public safety and civic leadership, the non-profit membership organization said.

These services encompass lifelong learning, multi-hazard emergency communications, and chronicling heartland America’s culture, history and public affairs.

“It has been my great honor to advance the cause of America’s public television stations during a period of extraordinary challenge and opportunity,” Butler said. “I am grateful for the support of a visionary board of trustees, a station community profoundly dedicated to public service, and the wonderful people with whom I am privileged to serve at APTS Global Headquarters.”

“Pat Butler has been an innovator, a builder and a committed public servant throughout his career, and it is precisely these talents and instincts that America’s public television stations have needed most during his transformative years with us,” added APTS board chair Franz Joachim, general manager and chief executive officer of New Mexico PBS.

“Pat created scalable solutions that stations of every size could use to serve their communities,” Joachim continued. “And weaving those successes together allowed the APTS team to make a compelling case before Congress and state capitols that appeals to the entire political spectrum. From the three pillars of public service to the convergence of broadcast and broadband through NEXTGEN TV, public television now has the means to thrive. The depth and breadth of Pat’s leadership has only begun to be realized. Now it is up to us to continue his vision for the good of our communities, our nation, our democracy.”

The National Association of Broadcasters also issued a statement commemorating Butler's work at the APTS. NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, "I want to congratulate Pat Butler on the announcement of his well-deserved retirement in 2024. Pat’s transformational leadership on behalf of public TV stations has helped usher in a new era of public broadcasting that provides invaluable support to our communities. I am personally grateful for his kindness, his friendship and his deep commitment to the power of broadcast television to improve and uplift our communities. I thank him for his lifetime of service and wish him all the best.”

APTS also outlined a number of other important achievements that occurred during Butler’s tenure. Those include: