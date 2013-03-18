AP’s MacIntyre Named Director of Global Video News

WASHINGTON—Associated Press International Video Chief Sandy MacIntyre has assumed the title of director of global video news, adding responsibility for the news cooperative’s U.S. video business.



MacIntyre, an AP vice president since 2010, will lead the newsgathering and production of 250 video journalists worldwide and 50 others who contribute to the video report. He will oversee the video operation's two hubs, in Washington and London. In addition, he’ll be the lead liaison with AP’s video product owners and others.



“He has been a force for competitive, compelling video news since he helped forge AP’s entry into television in 1994,” Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Kathleen Carroll said in a memo to staff.



At UK broadcaster ITN for a decade, MacIntyre ran daily foreign news coverage and spent considerable time in the world’s trouble spots, including the Mideast and the killing fields of the former Yugoslavia. He also directed coverage of six Olympic Games and six World Cups.



In his most recent position at AP, MacIntyre led the news portion of a digital transformation that upgraded AP’s video production, newsgathering and distribution to HD.



