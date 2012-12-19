Applied Video Technology to be Chyron Dealer

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Chyron announced that systems integrator Applied Video Technology will serve as a supplier and integrator of Chyron graphics solutions across Pennsylvania. Through this new partnership with Chyron, AVT will offer the company’s full portfolio of graphics creation, playout, news production, workflow, and asset management products, as well as complete sales, integration, and support services.



AVT is a turnkey A/V systems integration company that offers technical services including turnkey systems design, engineering, and integration, as well as service contracts, rentals, ongoing maintenance, and training services.