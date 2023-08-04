Apple TV+ Takes Flight with Air Canada

MONTREAL—Air Canada has expanded its in-flight entertainment by inking an exclusive deal to offer Apple TV+ original programming.

The move make Air Canada the first airline in Canada and the second in the world to offer Apple TV+ to fliers. It also expands the company’s in-flight entertainment to more than 2,500 hours of movies, TV shows, podcasts, music as well as live TV news and sports, nearly double last year

"At Air Canada, we know that inflight entertainment is an important part of our customers' travel journey, particularly on long-haul flights. We continually evaluate opportunities to expand our entertainment and introduce exclusive, current content that our customers will love. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to catch up on their favorite Apple TV+ shows or discover new hits during their flight," said John Moody, managing director of product design at Air Canada. "This new partnership with Apple puts us on track to increase our onboard entertainment content by more than 95 per cent since last year. We look forward to introducing even more entertainment before the end of 2023."

Last November, Air Canada became the only Canadian carrier to offer live Canadian TV featuring English and French channels.