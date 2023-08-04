Apple TV+ Takes Flight with Air Canada
Air Canada has become the second airline in the world to offer the Apple TV+ original programming
MONTREAL—Air Canada has expanded its in-flight entertainment by inking an exclusive deal to offer Apple TV+ original programming.
The move make Air Canada the first airline in Canada and the second in the world to offer Apple TV+ to fliers. It also expands the company’s in-flight entertainment to more than 2,500 hours of movies, TV shows, podcasts, music as well as live TV news and sports, nearly double last year
"At Air Canada, we know that inflight entertainment is an important part of our customers' travel journey, particularly on long-haul flights. We continually evaluate opportunities to expand our entertainment and introduce exclusive, current content that our customers will love. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to catch up on their favorite Apple TV+ shows or discover new hits during their flight," said John Moody, managing director of product design at Air Canada. "This new partnership with Apple puts us on track to increase our onboard entertainment content by more than 95 per cent since last year. We look forward to introducing even more entertainment before the end of 2023."
Last November, Air Canada became the only Canadian carrier to offer live Canadian TV featuring English and French channels.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.