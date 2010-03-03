App Gives iPad Control of Broadcast Pix Switchers

BILLERICA, MASS.: It was just a matter of time before tech directors could peck away at their Apple devices to control the video switcher. Broadcast Pix, maker of the industry’s “control room in a box,” has introduced the iPix Panel, an app for the Apple iPad that controls the company’s flagship Slate system. The iPixelPanel will be available for download from Apple’s App Store for $195 in April. The iPads are on deck to ship later this month.



Until then, Broadcast Pix suggests downloading a free demo from the App store and playing with it on an iPhone or iPod Touch.



Broadcast Pix provided the following testimonial for the app from Bob Bolling, a video producer in Stanton, Calif.: “At a recent fan event for a 3D movie that was broadcast live to millions worldwide on the Internet, I gave my iPod touch to one of the production directors and they used the iPixPad to pull up the next lower-third graphics for the show. This was a big help since I had my hands full switching two shows on the Slate system. She was on the other side of the truck, so the iPod was the only way to make it work effectively. This weekend, I’m doing a very large red carpet event, and I’m using three iPods with my Slate system.”



Broadcast Pix says the app will be able to control “every aspect of a video production, including switching cameras, controlling robotics, addition of graphics, clips and special effects. It works on the entry-level Slate 100, priced at just under $11,000.