Aperi Raises More Than $10M in Funding

CAMARILLO, Calif.—A new round of funding has seen Aperi, a company that focuses on virtualized media production, raise more than $10 million, allowing it to expand its range of broadcast functions as well as increase its global presence.

The funding came from multiple venture capitalists from around the world, including Merapar, Ocom, Manuardeo, Innov8on and Malvern Ventures LLC.

Aperi microservices are designed to combine true virtualization with its V-Stack media hypervisor-based approach to deliver low-latency media processing for both centralized and decentralized media networks.

“The recent speed of adoption of its software-driven low-latency media processing platform has exceeded our expectations, and shows that Aperi will play significant leadership role in the future of live production,” said Merapar CEO Erwin van Dommelen.

Aperi will debut this new expanded range of broadcast functions at IBC 2019 (booth 2.C30), which takes place in Amsterdam from Sept. 13-17.