Apantac to Feature New Multiviewers
Apantac TAHOMA-LX
Apantac will be showing off its new multiviewer products at this year's NAB Show.
The TAHOMA-LX product includes a built-in router and provides enhanced access to SD or HD SDI sources and features dynamic assignment of sources, along with preset configurations.
The TAHOMA-LI multiviewer series provides the same features as other products in the Apantac line, along with looping video inputs to allow additional distribution of sources.
Apantac will be at booth N4029.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox