Apantac to Feature New Multiviewers

Apantac TAHOMA-LX
Apantac will be showing off its new multiviewer products at this year's NAB Show.

The TAHOMA-LX product includes a built-in router and provides enhanced access to SD or HD SDI sources and features dynamic assignment of sources, along with preset configurations.

The TAHOMA-LI multiviewer series provides the same features as other products in the Apantac line, along with looping video inputs to allow additional distribution of sources.

Apantac will be at booth N4029.