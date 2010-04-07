Apantac to Feature New Multiviewers

Apantac TAHOMA-LX

Apantac will be showing off its new multiviewer products at this year's NAB Show.



The TAHOMA-LX product includes a built-in router and provides enhanced access to SD or HD SDI sources and features dynamic assignment of sources, along with preset configurations.



The TAHOMA-LI multiviewer series provides the same features as other products in the Apantac line, along with looping video inputs to allow additional distribution of sources.



Apantac will be at booth N4029.



