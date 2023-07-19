Apantac Introduces New Sets Of KVM-Over-IP Extenders

BEAVERTON, Ore.—Apantac has expanded its KVM-over-IP extension/matrix offering with two new sets that now support 4K UHD 60 over a managed GigE network and announced plans to show them during IBC 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 15-18.

KVM-over-IP solutions are designed to streamline control and create a smart, seamless, integrated workspace. They enable users to control multiple computers from multiple locations as well as from a single control console, the company said.

The new models support 4K UHD at 60Hz with 4:4:4 12-bit color depth processing. Supporting high color gamut and high color bit depth, the units are well-suited for applications in high-end post production, production, command and control, OB vans and pro AV workflows, it said.

They also support high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision and offer audio support, including Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD Master Audio and Dolby ATMOS. HDCP 2.2 and 2.3 support is also provided, it said.

The new models enable users to extend and switch HDMI video streams with virtually no loss in image quality and only one frame of latency. They support control via IP of keyboard and mouse functions, USB 2.0, USB 2.0 webcams, RS232, GPIO and infrared up to about 400 feet via Cat 5 cable or unlimited distance when connected to an IP network, it said.

The KVM over IP family from Apantac can run on a managed network with inexpensive COTS GigE managed switches. It also can be used in point-to-point mode (unicast or multicast) or as a matrix (multicast) when attached to a 1G network, it said.



The extenders offer bandwidth management, which allows the operator to set limitations on bandwidth consumption, it said.



The receiver modules include a built-in scaler for scaling incoming video and ensuring that the console monitor sees the same resolution, regardless of the source computer resolution. The receivers also allow users to feed video walls of up to 8 x 8 displays, it said.

Modules are equipped with an HDMI 2.0 input and output and extenders (Tx) have an input loop. They include advanced EDID management and accept DVI, DP++ or VGA source signals with the help of various adapters, it said.

A free Windows configuration application is available, and each module has a web interface providing access to all configuration parameters, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Apantac at IBC 2023 Stand 10.D44.