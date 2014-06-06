Anne Schelle Named Managing Director of Pearl

WASHINGTON—Anne Schelle, a 20-year veteran of the wireless and media industries, was named managing director of Pearl, a partnership of broadcast companies formed in 2010 with a shared interest in exploring next-generation digital media platforms and other ways of promoting local TV content for the broadcast industry. Pearl member companies reach two-thirds of the U.S. population with their stations and collectively book nearly $4 billion in annual advertising revenue.



Previously a senior adviser to the National Association of Broadcasters and executive director of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, Schelle led the outreach effort by broadcasters to introduce the Mobile TV services now available from more than 130 local stations throughout the country.



Schelle has been part of the founding management teams of several companies, including American Personal Communications/Sprint Spectrum, the nation’s first commercial PCS venture, and xDSL networks, a start-up high speed data access ISP. Earlier in her career, she served as director of the PCS division of PCIA, a wireless trade association which played a leading role in the development of digital cellular telephony.



She is vice chairman of the Mobile Marketing Association’s North American board and vice chairman of the MMA’s video committee. She also served as manager of business development at LCC Inc., a cellular engineering consulting firm, and was a financial analyst for McCaw Cellular Communications, MCI/Airsignal. She is also a past Venture Partner and CEO of Acta Wireless.