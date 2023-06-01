ANI Taps TVU Networks for Video Ingest and Clipping

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that its TVU MediaMind and TVU Search platform have been adopted by ANI, South Asia's top multimedia news agency.

The TVU solutions are being used to enhance ANI's video processes and to ensure swift and engaging news delivery. For ANI, the deployment has simplified content discovery by analyzing video metadata, speech, text, and faces, freeing news teams to focus on storytelling, the companies said.

"TVU gave us a fast and efficient solution to an immediate need from our editorial team,” explained Ishan Prakash, editor, ANI Live Services. “The speed, reliability and quality of their ingest and clipping solution is unmatched in the market and allows us to provide a world-class multimedia product to ANI subscribers across South Asia. ANI is constantly evolving its news agency offering, and companies like TVU are an important element to our technological upgrades. TVU technology is always in line with the changing ways in which news is consumed".

The integration allows ANI to harness the platform's live ingest feeds, clipping features, and the TVU Search portal, providing real-time access to the latest news. Clipped video content is automatically uploaded to ANI's AWS S3 Bucket, offering customers quick and accessible news updates on their new multimedia web portal.

In addition, TVU's all-in-one platform has improved ANI's operational efficiency, replacing complex manual processes with a centralized solution for managing video content, the companies said. ANI is now poised to further evolve their ingest capabilities into this automation platform, enhancing their multimedia offerings and audience engagement.

TVU also noted that the deployment is part of a growing trend towards cloud solutions for content creation. Overall, the video hours ingested by TVU MediaMind and TVU Search in 2022 increased by 630% compared to 2021.

“Ani's adoption of TVU MediaMind and TVU Search serves as a validation of our direction in developing cloud-native and hybrid technology for remote production,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “We're thrilled to partner with ANI - a media powerhouse that shares our visionary outlook for the future of news production."