Andrew Cross Promoted to President of NewTek

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has named Dr. Andrew Cross president of NewTek with responsibility for the overall strategic direction of the company’s video business. Dr. Cross will retain his current title and duties as chief technology officer and report to NewTek chief executive officer, Jim Plant. Dr. Cross joined NewTek in 1998 as a senior software engineer and after several promotions was named chief technology officer in 2010. He helped guide the initial concept and development of the TriCaster multi-camera live video production system as well as other key products, including the NewTek Video Toaster and 3Play integrated sports productions systems.

“We’re in the midst of a massive shift in the way people and organizations communicate using live video,” Cross said. “NewTek is uniquely positioned to continue driving innovation and meaningful change in ways that redefine the world of broadcasting as we know it. We will be relentless in our approach to make it easier and more affordable for corporations, schools, governments, houses of worship, entrepreneurs, sports entities and entertainers of all kinds to share network TV-style video experiences with the world.”