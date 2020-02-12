Andrew Armstrong Joins Media Links as VP of Sales

WINDSOR, Conn.—Andrew Armstrong has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president of Sales, North American Cable Markets, at Media Links, the company announced.

Armstrong is charged with developing new revenue opportunities for the company based on his thorough understanding of the challenges facing cable service providers, the company said.

“We welcome Andy to the Media Links sales management team. Andy’s extensive experience in cable television spans more than 25 years, and his highly regarded reputation and technology expertise will be valuable as the company expands to serve the ever important cable sector,” said Media Links Senior Vice President of Sales for Americas & EMEA Al Nuñez.

Before joining Media Links, Armstrong held various roles developing strategic market and business initiatives, leading sales efforts and building partnerships at several companies, including General Instruments, Concurrent, Ericsson, AWS/Elemental, ARRIS and nCUBE.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to develop the cable market for Media Links,” said Armstrong. “With the company’s innovation, technology & services reputation, vision and the strong team in place, my objective is to deliver these same core principles into the North American cable industry and to build on the company’s solid foundation in the media and entertainment industry.”