YouTube Shorts Launch on Connected TVs
YouTube Shorts are being rolled out to the YouTube App for connected TVs
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube Shorts, which offer short TikTok style videos, are making the jump mobile to the big screen, according to a blog by Brynn Evans and Melanie Fitzgerald, UX Directors, YouTube, who described the launch on the YouTube connected TV apps.
“When we introduced this new format, we optimized the experience for the mobile creator and viewer,” they reported. “Today, we’re expanding viewing access to Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen. While this may seem like a natural next step, an incredible amount of thought and care has gone into bringing this vertical, mobile-first experience to the big screen.”
“Over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolling out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles,” they added.
The YouTube shorts launched in 2020 on mobile as a way of competing with the popularity of short TikTok videos.
The move to connected TV reflects the fact that connected TV advertising and viewing is the fastest growing part of YouTube’s business.
More on the redesign of the YouTube Shorts experience for connected TVs is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
