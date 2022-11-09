YouTube Shorts Launch on Connected TVs

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube Shorts, which offer short TikTok style videos, are making the jump mobile to the big screen, according to a blog by Brynn Evans and Melanie Fitzgerald, UX Directors, YouTube, who described the launch on the YouTube connected TV apps.

“When we introduced this new format, we optimized the experience for the mobile creator and viewer,” they reported. “Today, we’re expanding viewing access to Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen. While this may seem like a natural next step, an incredible amount of thought and care has gone into bringing this vertical, mobile-first experience to the big screen.”

“Over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolling out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles,” they added.

The YouTube shorts launched in 2020 on mobile as a way of competing with the popularity of short TikTok videos.

The move to connected TV reflects the fact that connected TV advertising and viewing is the fastest growing part of YouTube’s business.