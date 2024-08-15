Amazon’s `The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season One Arrives on Samsung TV Plus

The Samsung TV Plus streaming platform has announced that Samsung TV and Galaxy owners in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., and Germany can view season one of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on-demand for free, Samsung TV Plus.

The first season of the series will be available until August 28. The launch is designed to help promote the series prior to the launch of the second season.

This marks the first time ever that Prime Video is making available the entire first season without a subscription, bringing the popular series to nearly 300 million screens, for free on Samsung TV Plus. The first season will also be available within Samsung TV Plus’ channel offering in select regions globally.

As the exclusive free ad-supported streaming home for season one of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, Samsung TV Plus said that the offering will allow viewers to catch up on all the action before the new season arrives on August 29.

“We are pleased to have expanded our partnership with Prime Video to make Samsung TV Plus the only destination to watch Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free, ahead of the Season Two premiere. Nearly 300 million Samsung TV and Galaxy owners will have the opportunity to discover or catch-up on this hit series, while continuing to enjoy free access to one of the world’s largest offerings of live tv channels and popular titles on-demand,” explained Salek Brodsky, senior vice president & general manager of Samsung TV Plus.

“We are excited to build upon our relationship with Samsung to support The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season One sampling for their Samsung TV Plus audiences ahead of the August 29 Season Two launch on Prime Video,” added Sandhya Iyer, GM, Global 3P Devices Marketing, Amazon Prime Video. “This sampling program marks a milestone for both organizations as we bring this iconic franchise to new audiences around the globe at no additional cost. We first collaborated with Samsung back in 2022 for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series launch and have continued raising the bar together on delivering for soon-to-be and existing Tolkien fans.”