Amazon Freevee Expands into Germany

MUNICH—Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service Amazon Freevee has expanded its international footprint into Germany.

The service got its first international launch last year in the U.K.

The ad-supported service debuts with Amazon Freevee Originals including "Bosch: Legacy" and others as well as thematically programmed live linear channels from BBC Food, BBC Travel, BBC History, X-Factor: Das Unfassbare, FilmRise Serien, Craction TV, and Highway to Heaven.

Prime and non-Prime customers in Germany can access Amazon Freevee through the Prime Video app or website and, in the coming days, via a standalone app on Fire TV.

On Prime Video, customers can access Amazon Freevee content through the “Popular Movies and TV – Free with Ads” carousel.

“In the U.S. and the UK we have quickly differentiated ourselves in the free streaming landscape through a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee. “We look forward to building on this momentum, and establishing Amazon Freevee as the premier AVOD destination in Germany as we deliver customers a growing slate of widely appealing content through a personalized streaming experience.”