Amazon Freevee Expands into Germany
By George Winslow published
This is the second international launch for Amazon’s ad-supported, free streaming service
MUNICH—Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service Amazon Freevee has expanded its international footprint into Germany.
The service got its first international launch last year in the U.K.
The ad-supported service debuts with Amazon Freevee Originals including "Bosch: Legacy" and others as well as thematically programmed live linear channels from BBC Food, BBC Travel, BBC History, X-Factor: Das Unfassbare, FilmRise Serien, Craction TV, and Highway to Heaven.
Prime and non-Prime customers in Germany can access Amazon Freevee through the Prime Video app or website and, in the coming days, via a standalone app on Fire TV.
On Prime Video, customers can access Amazon Freevee content through the “Popular Movies and TV – Free with Ads” carousel.
“In the U.S. and the UK we have quickly differentiated ourselves in the free streaming landscape through a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee. “We look forward to building on this momentum, and establishing Amazon Freevee as the premier AVOD destination in Germany as we deliver customers a growing slate of widely appealing content through a personalized streaming experience.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
