Amazon Freevee Adds Rocky and Other New Linear Channels
The Spin magazine brand is also morphing into a free streaming channel on Amazon Freevee
Amazon Freevee, which offers more than 200 FAST channels, has announced that it is adding a number of new channels in March, including a Rocky channel, which will only be available in March, Spin, which is the streaming incarnation of Spin magazine, the Addams Family and others.
Other recently launched services include:
- Matched Married Meet
- Nashville Channel
- ABC30 Fresno
- Best of Neighbours
- Demand Africa
- Dove TV
- Drag Race Universe
- Farscape
- getTV
- In Heart of the Night
- InTrouble
- Iron Chef
- Love Pets
- Neighbours Looking Back
- Origin Sports
- Paternity Court
- Reuters
- SportsGrid
- Teen Wolf
- The Emeril Lagasse Channel
- The Martha Stewart Channel
- Unbeaten
