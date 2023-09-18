Amagi Integrates Tellyo’s Toolset

AMSTERDAM—In a significant move to bolster its digital video capabilities, Amagi is partnering with Tellyo to offer enhanced live video streaming and editing experience for broadcasters.

This integration will provide broadcasters with a suite of tools that simplify video clipping, editing, and sharing, especially during live events. By combining Amagi's robust cloud-based broadcast playout infrastructure with Tellyo's efficient video toolset, sports and news broadcasters can expect a more streamlined and enhanced workflow, adapting swiftly to the fast-paced digital age, the companies said

Customer integrations are expected to roll out in the 4th quarter of 2023, with a series of webinars and training sessions planned to help users transition smoothly.

Amagi and Tellyo have been providing live demos of the integration at IBC2023 at the Amagi Stand #5.A81.

"Amagi has always been at the forefront of innovation in cloud broadcast technology,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amag. “Our collaboration with Tellyo represents a leap forward in providing our customers with cutting-edge cloud-based production control and social sharing video tools. Together, we're reimagining the boundaries of live video production."