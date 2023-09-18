Amagi Integrates Tellyo’s Toolset
The integration will provide sports and news broadcasters with a suite of tools that simplify video clipping, editing, and sharing, especially during live events
AMSTERDAM—In a significant move to bolster its digital video capabilities, Amagi is partnering with Tellyo to offer enhanced live video streaming and editing experience for broadcasters.
This integration will provide broadcasters with a suite of tools that simplify video clipping, editing, and sharing, especially during live events. By combining Amagi's robust cloud-based broadcast playout infrastructure with Tellyo's efficient video toolset, sports and news broadcasters can expect a more streamlined and enhanced workflow, adapting swiftly to the fast-paced digital age, the companies said
Customer integrations are expected to roll out in the 4th quarter of 2023, with a series of webinars and training sessions planned to help users transition smoothly.
Amagi and Tellyo have been providing live demos of the integration at IBC2023 at the Amagi Stand #5.A81.
"Amagi has always been at the forefront of innovation in cloud broadcast technology,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amag. “Our collaboration with Tellyo represents a leap forward in providing our customers with cutting-edge cloud-based production control and social sharing video tools. Together, we're reimagining the boundaries of live video production."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.