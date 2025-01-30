Amagi: FAST Viewers Want Multiple Viewing Options on One Platform

NEW YORK—Three-fourths of viewers who watch free ad-supported streaming television (aka “FAST” channels) want to be able to watch all of those channels on a single platform.

This was the main finding in Amagi ’s 14th Amagic Global FAST report, which highlights content providers’ shift toward unified, platform-agnostic distribution to amplify both reach and monetization.

“The traditional boundaries between video services are blurring, with pay TV services now offering FAST channels, SVOD platforms introducing ad-supported tiers, and FAST services seamlessly blending linear channels with AVOD content,” the company said in releasing the report. “To be more agile, efficient, and profitable in addressing evolving consumer preferences, content providers are embracing unified distribution strategies that enable them to reduce costs instead of standing up separate teams and infrastructure.”

(Image credit: Amagi)

“The media landscape is rapidly evolving, and the old ways of distributing content in silos just won't cut it anymore,” said Srinivasan KA, Amagi co-founder and chief revenue officer. “Our latest report shows a significant trend: Viewers are flocking to free streaming services, but they're getting frustrated with the fragmented experience of jumping between multiple platforms. This presents a clear opportunity in the market, as video services that can offer a seamless, integrated experience combining free, paid, and ad-supported models will stay on top. Content providers need to take a hard look at their distribution strategies, break down their silos, and unify operations. While unifying steaming operations will deliver efficiency, it's ultimately about meeting the changing demands of today's viewers.”

The 14th Amagi Global FAST Report offers data and insights derived from 3,300-plus FAST channels that use Amagi Thunderstorm, the company’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) platform. Additionally, the report incorporates findings from the January 2025 Amagi Consumer Survey, which reflects the preferences and viewing habits of over 500 U.S. households across various income brackets.

Other key takeaways from the 14th Amagi Global FAST Report include:

Of consumers surveyed, 65% of respondents find the streaming landscape confusing, while 75% would spend more time on a video service offering free, paid, and ad-supported options. Global hours of viewing (HOV) and ad impressions among Amagi’s FAST customers showed robust year-over-year growth of 95% and 65%, respectively. The U.S. and Canada led channel growth with a 98% increase in HOV and 67% growth in ad impressions. The U.S. and Canada also accounted for 50% of new channel launches, continuing their dominance in FAST. Entertainment remains the dominant genre worldwide, growing over 100% despite its large base while also accounting for 42% of new channel launches.

The latest edition of the Amagi Global FAST Report is available here.