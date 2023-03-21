Alteon.io Extends its Creative Collaboration Platform with New iPhone App

BURBANK, Calif.— Alteon.io (opens in new tab), a provider of cloud-based collaborative work tools, has launched its own iPhone app (opens in new tab), creating a direct link between Apple’s camera technology and Alteon’s comprehensive content-management system.

Alteon users can use the free app to send footage from their iOS device directly to their Alteon Cloud account for secure storage and collaboration. Once the files are uploaded, remote team members—such as video editors—can immediately begin the post-production process. Alteon Cloud automatically transcodes all video files, and users can integrate the platform straight into Final Cut Pro using Alteon’s workflow extension (opens in new tab).

The workflow enabled by the new app makes the creative process significantly faster and easier than using freemium file-transfer services saddled with limitations or shipping hard drives, according to the company. Alteon requires no special IT setup or maintenance and says the app is ideal for companies seeking more efficient cost-saving measures on their digital asset management, as well as independent creators looking to take the next step.

Designed for content creators of all kinds—including filmmakers, influencers, journalists and production companies—the Alteon app features an intuitive user interface for the benefit of non-tech-savvy users. At the same time, it has professional-grade power that runs in the background of your phone, enabling users to continue using their iPhone while uploading media to the cloud, the company said.

After content is uploaded to Alteon, creators can select files and folders to add custom, searchable meta tags; leave color-coded, time-stamped comments on video or audio files; share files and projects with anyone in the world; send secure screener links with optional password protection and expiration dates; and move finished projects into lower-cost storage tiers to save money.

“Influencers and independent content creators are shooting increasingly high-quality content on cutting-edge smartphones,” said Matt Cimaglia, CEO of Alteon. “We wanted to create the kind of infrastructure that matched their talent and drive, simplifying their workflows and continuing to democratize the creative industry.”

The Alteon.io app is now available for free on the App Store. Free accounts give users 10GB of storage and access to Alteon’s full suite of extensions and products, including its NLE integrations. Paid accounts start at $12/month and unlock the ability to share and join projects, purchase additional terabytes of storage and save money on lower-cost storage tiers.