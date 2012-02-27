Alliance for Women in Media Announces Gracie Winners



McLEAN, VA.: The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the winners of the 37th Annual Gracie Awards and also named the time and location of this year’s ceremony.



The awards recognize “exemplary programming created for women, by women and about women in all facets of electronic media” and highlight who they feel are the up-and-coming stars of media. Names include stars and celebrities on the national level as well as those in local, online, public and student outlets.



The National Gracie Award winners will be recognized at a black tie event to be held May 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.



A luncheon being held the next day at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills will recognize winners at the local, online, public and student levels.



“This year’s Gracie Award winners exemplify the profound impact women are making on all forms of media,” said 2012 AWMF Chair Valerie Blackburn in a press release. “We look forward to honoring talented individuals and outstanding programming during the Gracie Awards.”



-- Radio World



