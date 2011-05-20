Alan Hirshberg Joins Advanced Systems Group



EMERYVILLE, CALIF: Advanced Systems Group, a West Coast video and film integration firm, hired Alan Hirshberg as a lead technical specialist for its Technical Services Team, effective May 9. He will be based in Southern California and offer field service and consultation for ASG clients in the region.



Prior to joining ASG, Hirshberg served as president of Studio Computer, which specialized in consulting for storage area networks, servers, video editing, and other entertainment-based IT projects. He also worked as chief engineer for Mojo, where he supervised the technical aspects for the construction of a 17,000-square-foot facility with 25 editorial stations and a new machine room, and as chief technology officer and director of systems support for JPR Engineering.



“Alan has spent the past 15 years designing and integrating IT systems for television and motion picture production houses, plus online resellers, government agencies, and more,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “He has built strategic alliances with several major manufacturers in the industry, and has experience with Apple and Avid systems. We are very pleased to welcome Alan to the ASG team.”



