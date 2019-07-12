Alain Beauvais Joins TAG Video Systems

LOS ANGELES—Alain Beauvais has been appointed director of service and support at TAG Video Systems.

Beauvais, a broadcast technology veteran with two decades of experience in the industry, formerly held sales and support roles with various companies, including Miranda Technologies, Digigram, Haivision and Ross Video.

The manufacturer of integrated software-based IP multiviewers, probing and monitoring solutions opened its first U.S. office in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

Beauvais’ appointment supports the company’s expansion into live production and playout applications, said TAG Video Systems CEO Abe Zerbib.

“Now that the industry has fully embraced IP in both compressed and uncompressed formats, we are delighted to have Alain’s deep knowledge and technical skills available to our current customers so they can fully realize the unlimited scalability and agility that our software-deployed solutions bring to them,” said Zerbib.

Beauvais will work closely with the company’s sales, R&D and administration teams.

More information is available on the TAG Video Systems website.