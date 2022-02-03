AJA Video Unveils Desktop Software v16.2, Latest SDK

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has unveiled Desktop Software version 16.2 for all KONA, Io and T-TAP Pro products as well as the 16.2 version of the AJA software development kit for the company’s development partners.

The new release offers workflow enhancements like support for the latest macOS, OBS Studio compatibility, improved 12-bit 4:4:4, RGB workflows for 4K/UHD, upgraded LUT functionality, new codec and special playback support in Control Room and expanded multichannel audio, the company said.

The release is an integral part of the launch of Io X3, the company’s Thunderbolt 3 connected mobile capture and output device, it said.

Available as a free download , Desktop Software v16.2 includes support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11. When installed on a system running OBS Studio v27.2 or higher, users will have immediate access to select AJA devices for multi- or single-channel capture and switching up to 4K/UltraHD 30p and 2K/HD 60p, the company said.

Desktop Software v16.2 also enables greater flexibility and more accurate, vivid 4K/UltraHD color workflows due to new 12-bit, 4:4:4, RGB firmware for KONA 5 and Corvid 44 12G, with support for a full 12-bit pipeline across capture-to-color-space conversion and output, the company said.

This functionality is backed by an upgrade to the .cube format for all 12-bit and 10-bit LUT capabilities, bringing greater compatibility between AJA hardware and third-party color and mastering applications, it said.

Workflow options with included AJA Control Room software are expanded through the addition of H.264 and H.265 capture and playback up to 2K/HD 60p, including timecode and closed captioning support, and provide seamless compatibility with mobile devices, PC and AJA Ki Pro GO media.

The release also includes new deep memory buffer capabilities for Control Room to maintain steady, pristine playback in the event that storage or network bottlenecks interrupt the flow of data from storage to the video output host. With the introduction of Io X3, a new MultiView feature allows up to four incoming SDI sources to be monitored on a single external HDMI monitor, providing a confidence view for multi-channel workflows with OBS Studio and Telestream Wirecast, it said.

AJA’s SDK v16.2 is available via traditional AJA Developer Program enrollment and Open Source. The SDK offers several new features, including 64/32 audio channel support with KONA 5, Corvid 44 12G, Corvid 88 and Corvid 44, enabling users to ingest and output up to 64 discrete audio channels across multiple SDI links, it said.