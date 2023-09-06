AJA Video To Unveil KONA X Audio, Video I/O Card At IBC2023

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems will unveil new products and updates to help media and entertainment industry and AV professionals keep pace with evolving formats, codecs and protocols during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam, the company said.

The offerings include the KONA X audio and video I/O card, new Desktop Software v17, HDR Image Analyzer 12G v3.0 software and several openGear cards equipped with 12G-SDI audio and HDMI conversion functionality, it said.

“Innovation remains a key focus at AJA, where we’re continuously working with customers, product managers, and our engineering team to ensure that we deliver solutions that address the unique needs of the M&E and proAV communities, which evolve rapidly,” shared AJA president Nick Rashby.

“KONA X, HDR Image Analyzer v3.0, and our new openGear solutions provide powerful functionality that will serve AJA customers today and into the future. We’re thrilled to share what we’ve been up to behind the scenes these last few months and invite attendees to come see the results in-person at the show.”

The company released more details on its new and updated product portfolio, including:

KONA X and Desktop Software v17: Compatible with new AJA Desktop Software v17 and version 17 of the company’s software development kit (SDK), AJA KONA X is a 4-lane PCIe 3.0 card offering ultra-low latency video capture and playback for applications spanning M&E, live production and OEM development. The card offers bi-directional dual, full-size BNC 12G-SDI and dual HDMI 2.0 connections. An optional KONA Xpand board sits alongside KONA X offering additional connectivity, including AES/EBU audio, LTC and REF. KONA X and the software will be available in Q4 for $3,695 MSRP. The KONA Xpand is expected to be released at the same time with a price of $595 MSRP.

HDR Image Analyzer 12G v3.0 Software: Offering new features for the company’s HDR Image Analyzer, the new software enables new workflow capabilities for live, on-set, quality control and post-production environments. It increases how many video channels can be analyzed at the same time, integrates Dolby Vision tools, adds NDI connectivity options, expands support for the latest ARRI color science with ARRI LogC4 analysis and enhances 8K/UHD2 compatibility. The updated software will be available this month as a free download.

AJA 12G-SDI openGear solutions: AJA OG-12G-AM and OG-12G-AMA enable 16-channels (eight two-channel pairs) of AES/EBU and analog audio embedding/disembedding, respectively, and support 12G-SDI input and output up to 4K/UltraHD. AJA OG-Hi5-12G and OG-HA5-12G cards facilitate 12G-SDI conversion to and from HDMI 2.0 and are also available in LC and ST Fiber models. Each is built for high-density openGear 2RU frames. Both will be available this month. The OG-Hi5-12G and OG-HA5-12G start at $999 MSRP. The OG-12G-AM and OG-12G-AMA are available for $1,245 MSRP.

See AJA Video Systems at IBC2023 Stand 7.C19.