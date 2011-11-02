AJA Names OEM Sales Manager



GRASS VALLEY, CA.: AJA Video Systems has named Dave Sampson as their new OEM Sales Manager. He will drive sales efforts within the company.



Sampson is a 20-year sales veteran with domestic and international dealings in digital content creation software and hardware on the corporate and enterprise level.



He most recently held various sales management positions at Autodesk over the course of 15 years, mostly within their Media & Entertainment Division. Leading teams of various sizes, Sampson continually broke revenue records on a per person basis, and handled the company’s top-20 worldwide sales accounts. He previously led all media and entertainment sales for the Americas and Latin America.



“I have worked with Dave in the past and he’s not only incredibly good at what he does, but he’s very well connected and knowledgeable about real world production needs in the studio and on the field,” said Paul Weiser, AJA’s president of sales and marketing, in a press release.



