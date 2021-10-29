AJA Debuts BRIDGE NDI 3G Gateway Appliance for NDI/SDI Conversion

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has launched BRIDGE NDI 3G, high-performance 1RU appliance that enables reliable, high density, and high quality conversion to/from SDI and NewTek’s NDI video over IP protocol.

The flexible, intuitive gateway device supports multi-channel 4K and HD workflows and is designed to help broadcast, production and proAV professionals move seamlessly between various platforms, protocols, and connectivity types, AJA said.

“As IP’s advantages become more readily apparent, NDI is picking up steam across the broadcast, production and proAV markets,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Going all-in on IP, however, isn’t a reality for facilities with significant SDI infrastructure, which is why we’ve created BRIDGE 3G NDI. Facilities can use BRIDGE NDI 3G to easily integrate a range of 3G-SDI sources into NDI workflows. It’s designed to help customers make the most out of their current gear while taking advantage of popular IP video advancements in the market.”

BRIDGE NDI 3G has dual 10GigE onboard NICs for NDI I/O, as well as high-density SDI connections for up to 16 channels of 3G-SDI I/O – offering up to four channels of 4K or 16-channels of HD, or a mixture of HD and 4K NDI encodes/decodes in a compact form-factor.

The device has an intuitive interface and system administration screen for quick configuration, the company said. Using a standard web browser, technicians, engineers, operators, and producers can access the interface remotely to view and manage content, including local monitoring preferences. BRIDGE NDI 3G can be used to convert SDI camera and playout sources into NDI streams, enabling simple integration into NDI supported workflows, including virtualized productions leveraging NDI-based switchers.

Using a common network, these sources can be located anywhere within a facility, allowing seamless integration of various production islands into a unified workflow.

Conversely, NDI streams can be converted back into SDI ecosystems via BRIDGE NDI 3G’s configurable I/O, allowing NDI signals to move back into SDI routing systems and traditional baseband workflows.

Device configuration and management are simple via a local interface, or remotely from a web browser interface or REST API, the company said.

The rack-mountable appliance supports UYVY and UYVA 4:2:2, 8-bit and P216, for NDI, and for SDI, YCbCr 4:2:2, 10-bit. It simplifies the integration of graphics and/or 4K sources into workflows with one-click grouping controls for video-and-key, and for 4K via 3G I/O. BRIDGE NDI 3G includes dual power supplies for redundancy.