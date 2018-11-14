AIMS Announces Newly Elected 2018-19 Board

BOTHWELL, WA.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced its newly elected 2018-19 board of directors.

Michael Cronk (Image credit: http://www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/AIMS-Chairman-MichaelCronk.jpeg)

Returning for another term are: Michael Cronk, VP of Core Technology at Grass Valley, as AIMS board Chair; Steve Reynolds, Imagine Communications division president, as deputy board chair; Andreas Hilmer, Lawo director of marketing and communications, as CFO; and Andy Warman, Harmonic director of playout solutions. Larissa Görner, CTO-Office & Strategic Products at Net Insight, joins the board as a newly elected member.

In her role as an AIMS board member, Görner will help to foster the adoption of standards-based protocol interoperability over IP in the M&E industry.

AIMS board members are selected annually. Their terms start immediately.

More information is available on the AIMs website.