AIMS Announces Newly Elected 2018-19 Board
BOTHWELL, WA.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced its newly elected 2018-19 board of directors.
Returning for another term are: Michael Cronk, VP of Core Technology at Grass Valley, as AIMS board Chair; Steve Reynolds, Imagine Communications division president, as deputy board chair; Andreas Hilmer, Lawo director of marketing and communications, as CFO; and Andy Warman, Harmonic director of playout solutions. Larissa Görner, CTO-Office & Strategic Products at Net Insight, joins the board as a newly elected member.
In her role as an AIMS board member, Görner will help to foster the adoption of standards-based protocol interoperability over IP in the M&E industry.
AIMS board members are selected annually. Their terms start immediately.
More information is available on the AIMs website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox