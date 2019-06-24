AFCCE Announces New Leadership Team

ATLANTA—The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers is under new leadership, as John George was recently elected as president of the organization during the AFCCE Annual Meeting. The vote was conducted by the newly constituted Board of Directors, which also rounded out the rest of AFCCE’s leadership team.

(L-R) John George, president; John Lyons, treasurer; Stephen Pumple, secretary, and Jon Edwards, vice president

George replaces John Lyons as president following his two terms in the position, though Lyons will remain as part of the leadership team having been elected as treasurer; Lyons replaces Bob Weller, who is leaving the board. Jon Edwards was voted vice president and Stephen Pumple is the new secretary. All of their terms will begin as of July 1.

In addition, new and returning board members were determined. Lyons was re-elected for a new four-year term and will be joined by B. Ben Evans on his own four-year term as a member and Jim Leifer on a three-year term as an associate member. Mark Fehlig is leaving the board following the end of his term.

For more information, visit afcce.org.