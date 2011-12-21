AES Names Bob Moses Executive Director



NEW YORK: Bob Moses, longtime AES member and officer, accomplished product designer, technologist and pro audio industry advocate, has been named Executive Director of the Audio Engineering Society. Announced today, by AES President Jan Abildgaard Pedersen, Moses will assume his new role January 1, 2012.



“An exhaustive search was undertaken for the best possible candidate for this pivotal AES position,” Jan Pedersen remarked. “Bob Moses is eminently qualified to address the multi-faceted demands of our 14,000 plus member organization. He brings enthusiasm, technical acumen, leadership and communications skills to this critical position. During his 23 years as an AES member, he has established invaluable relationships throughout our international membership. He is committed to implementing the Board of Governors’ goals of ensuring the Society’s fiscal health into the future, growing membership, and increasing value to our members and supporters. His deep appreciation for our 63-year history, coupled with his eagerness to address the challenges of the future, make him an ideal choice for Executive Director.”



In accepting the position, Bob Moses said, "The AES has been the backbone of my career. It has provided me with a unique platform to evangelize my ideas and seek feedback from the industry. I’ve learned almost everything I know about audio, and met many of my closest colleagues, through AES activities. I can't imagine achieving my career goals without AES there to support me.”



After acknowledging the efforts of outgoing Executive Director Roger Furness over his 17-year tenure, and appreciation for the support he expects from Furness during the transition, Moses continued, “My initial task is to identify where the AES provides maximum value to its membership and the industry, and to advance new ways to enhance this value. Sixty-three years ago the AES was the place for the scientific community to share ideas. Over time, AES Conventions evolved as the best forum for manufactures to exhibit professional audio products. But today, the Internet and persistent economic challenges worldwide have changed the game. Based on my own experience as an AES member, author, and exhibitor, I know the AES remains a vital resource for audio professionals. We need to clarify that value and communicate it better. I'm ready for the challenge."



In 1987 after graduating from McGill University with an electrical engineering degree, Bob Moses joined Rane Corporation as a digital audio product designer. In 1995 he invented a novel means of transporting audio over Firewire and cofounded Digital Harmony Technologies (DHT) to deploy this technology. Moses worked as a consultant to numerous consumer and professional audio manufacturers until he was recruited by THAT Corporation in 2006 as Program Manager of its integrated circuit (IC) business. During the past five years, he has concentrated his energies on managing new technology development at THAT.



Despite his departure, the company is excited for Moses' opportunity, as Les Tyler, THAT Corporation president, explained: "It's been my/our enormous pleasure to work with Bob Moses over the past several years. He's made many great contributions to THAT Corporation, and we'll all be very sorry to see him leave our company. But, we're/I'm also proud to see him assume his new post as Executive Director of the AES. Knowing Bob as we do, we're certain that he'll put his love of pro audio and his unusual people and networking skills to great use in service of our industry. We're excited for him and for the newfound impact he'll wield over pro audio as he moves on to this influential position."



As a member of the AES Board of Governors since 1999; VP Western Region, 2001 -2006; and President, 2007 – 2008, Bob Moses has served an increasingly integral role within the organization and on Convention development, including several consecutive turns as Product Design Track Chair.



Pedersen also acknowledged the contributions of Furness and the outgoing ED’s commitment to sharing his knowledge and experience with Moses, concluding, “We are confident that Bob Moses will prove himself an imaginative and resourceful Executive Director as the AES moves forward in the coming decades.”



-- Prosound Network