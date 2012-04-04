AES Goes to Budapest



NEW YORK: The Audio Engineering Society announced that it has posted the preliminary calendar of events for its 132nd Convention, in Budapest, Hungary.



Slated to take place April 26–29 at the Novotel Budapest Congress and World Trade Center, the convention will feature a host of papers, workshops, tutorials, recording, hearing, broadcast, game audio, student, career and special events.



Visitors can access the calendar to receive information, dates and times for each event and can also subscribe to iCalendar links on their PDA, smartphone or calendar software.



Soundcraft co-founder Graham Blyth is scheduled to deliver the Heyser Lecture.



“The Convention Committee has prepared an extremely varied and informative program for our 132nd Convention,” said Bob Moses, AES executive director. “We are confident attendees will find Budapest to be a vibrant host city, and that they will find numerous ways to listen, learn and connect with each other.”



-- Radio World

