AES Expands in Scotland



Following the launch of AES North of England earlier in April 2011, the Audio Engineering Society UK added a regional chapter in Scotland. The AES Scotland chapter held its first meeting 15 September at Glasgow Caledonian University.



AES UK is the largest section of the Audio Engineering Society in Europe but because much of its activities occur in London, the group is creating regional groups. About 10 percent of AES UK members live in Scotland, according to the society, most in Edinburgh and Glasgow.



The inaugural meeting included a welcome from AES Scotland Chair Elena Prokofieva, John David Moore of Glasgow Caledonian University and AES British Section Chair Bill Foster.



Presentations at the meeting included a look at the design process behind Gorbals Sound Studio in Glasgow and a talk about audio education in Scotland. For more information about AES Scotland chapter, email scotland@aes-uk.org.



