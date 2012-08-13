AES Calls In 'The Wrecking Crew'

SAN FRANCISCO: The rare documentary, "The Wrecking Crew," covering the secret history of the session musicians who backed The Beach Boys, Sinatra, Jan & Dean, The Mamas & The Papas, Simon & Garfunkel, The Byrds and Elvis—to name a few—will be screened at this year’s 133rd AES Convention, to be held Oct. 26-29 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, on Sunday, Oct. 28.



With more Gold and Platinum credits than The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis and Elton combined, "The Wrecking Crew" is the most storied, yet anonymous group in recording history. This mythic amalgam of obscure artists is now the subject of an almost impossible-to-find documentary. AES Convention Special Events Christopher Smith has coordinated a rare screening of the elusive film.



“Although gargantuan music licensing fees temporarily preclude wide distribution for 'The Wrecking Crew,' numerous international Film Festival screenings have created a compelling ‘must see this’ buzz for it,” explains AES Convention Committee Co-Chair Jim McTigue. “We are extremely fortunate to have arranged a special screening for our 133rd Convention Attendees. In fact, we may want to add a word to our ‘Listen… Learn… Connect…’ AES mandate. I suggest ‘Enjoy…’”



Produced and directed by Denny Tedesco, son of legendary, late Wrecking Crew guitarist Tommy Tedesco, the film features interviews with Brian Wilson, Cher, Roger McGuinn and many Wrecking Crew members, including Glen Campbell, a durable superstar in his own right. Christopher Smith reports that Tedesco will hold a Q&A (with special guests) following the screening.





