Advanced Systems Group Hires Mark Haynes



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: Advanced Systems Group announced that pro audio veteran Mark Haynes joined the company, effective April 2. Haynes is part of ASG’s expansion of its audio business, and he will specialize in contributing an audio perspective to video-centric projects.



Prior to joining ASG, Haynes was vice president of sales for Leo’s Professional Audio in Oakland, Calif., where he worked for 26 years. He began his career in the early 1970s with Showco, Inc., one of the pioneers in large-scale sound reinforcement, where he toured nationally and internationally as FOH engineer for Willie Nelson, Diana Ross, Jefferson Airplane, and other headliners.



Haynes is based at ASG’s Emeryville office.





