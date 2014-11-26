Advanced Systems Group Adds Ed Chen To Sales Staff

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group announced Ed Chen has joined the company’s sales staff. He is focused on storage, archive, asset management, and networking solutions.



Chen, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering, has more than 25 years of technology sales experience. He began his career at Bell Labs, and has worked as a systems engineer and managed engineering teams for several companies. Chen spent almost a decade as regional sales manager and director of field systems engineering at QLogic. Most recently, he was the regional sales manager for Nexsan Technology, an Imation company.



Chen is based out of the company’s main office in Emeryville.