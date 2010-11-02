Advanced Digital Services adds Snell Alchemist Ph.C-HD

Advanced Digital Services (ADS) in Hollywood, CA, has added Snell's Alchemist Ph.C-HD motion-compensated standards converter to its HD video service offerings.

Alchemist Ph.C-HD is a complete one-box solution that meets the needs of current and emerging broadcast conversion standards and HD display technologies. It offers cross-conversion, upconversion and downconversion of constant and varying frame rates, including 1080p.

In addition to handling 16 channels of PCM audio, Alchemist Ph.C-HD is Dolby E ready and includes an integral audio delay to eliminate audio-video sync errors. It features the ability to convert between all commonly used HD broadcast standards and formats and has been designed to accommodate new standards as they emerge.