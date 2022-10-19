Adobe Announces New Camera To Cloud Integrations with RED, Fujifilm

LOS ANGELES—Adobe has announced a significant expansion of the collaboration tools in the Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud during its Adobe MAX conference.

“Creativity today is a team sport,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud at Adobe. “The innovations we’re announcing today enable seamless collaboration throughout the creative process.”

During the event, Adobe previewed a new Camera to Cloud integrations built into RED Digital Cinema’s V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems and Fujifilm’s X-H25 mirrorless digital cameras to enable collaborative production workflows.

Adobe Camera to Cloud is used by more than 5,000 productions. Powered by Framie.io, it has fueled a transition from external drives to cloud-based camera workflows.

With Adobe Camera to Cloud, media is automatically transferred from the production set to the cloud so post-production teams can start work immediately on footage.

The newly announced integrations streamline the process further by transferring media directly from cameras to organized Frame.io folder structures without the need for intermediate devices.

“The RED team is proud to build on our history of working with Frame.io, becoming the first cinema camera company to bring this groundbreaking advancement to the filmmaking community,” said Jarred Land, president and co-owner of RED Digital Cinema. “As we introduce this technology to deliver direct RAW and proxy files directly to edit via cloud, we are excited for users to start unlocking the benefits that cloud collaboration can bring to productions at all levels.”

The native integration with Fujifilm’s X-H25 mirrorless cameras “removes a huge time barrier” between production and post for videographers and photographers, said Masato Yamamoto, general manager of the Imaging Solutions Division at FUJIFILM.

“It’s not just groundbreaking; it’s game-changing. We’re honored to bring this technology to mirrorless digital camera users around the world, and we’re excited to see what comes next,” he said.

Other Adobe collaboration enhancements announced at the conference include new share and review collaborative capabilities for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator (available in beta) and additional PDF collaboration and productivity enhancements.