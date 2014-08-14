ADI and Nevion Team Up for English Football Clubs

OSLO, NORWAY—Managed media specialist Nevion has partnered with ADI to help the media-based services supplier deliver content over its pioneering ‘Live Venue’ platform, a new fiber broadcast network linking Barclays Premier League and Sky Bet Football League clubs with global rights holders, federations, broadcasters and fans.



Under the terms of the partnership, Nevion is manufacturing its JPEG 2000 codec in conjunction with ADI to support the features on its Live Venue service. In addition, Nevion is supplying its VideoIPath managed media services platform to control both its cards and the Juniper switch fabric to provide scheduled end-to-end connectivity and inventory management. The solution enables the deployment of multiple high-quality HD or SD video feeds over a combination of 1 Gigabit Ethernet and 10 Gigabit Ethernet circuits.