Ad Views in Premium Video Jump 17 Percent, FreeWheel Says
NEW YORK—According to a new report from FreeWheel, advertisers continue to make their way to premium digital video. Premium ad views great at 17 percent year-over-year, with a strong push from full-episode and live stream monetization. Video starts were up 26 percent.
To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
