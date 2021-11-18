Actus Digital To Feature Enhanced AI-Based Compliance, Monitoring At IBC 2021

BOSTON—Actus Digital will showcase expanded workflows and enhancements to its AI-based, intelligent compliance and monitoring platform at IBC 2021 in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6.

The next generation of the platform includes extensive metadata integration for live and recorded content. Advanced search options, optimized content management and categorization, quicker, more accurate content clipping, concatenation and sharing are also new. Using the new capabilities, media companies can automate and semi-automate publishing high-quality video content, the company said.

The company also will highlight new technical-alert reports, additional automated clipping tools and improvements to Actus AdWatch, its solution for automatic ad detection. AdWatch now offers an internal report generator, simplifying the process and generating comparisons to ads that run on competitive channels, it said.

The Actus Digital platform is available as a turnkey on-premises appliance, software that can be deployed on virtual machines or private or public clouds and in hybrid environments.

See Actus Digital at IBC 2021 in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6, in Stand 7.B27.