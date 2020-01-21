Actus Digital Adds Jay Gedanken to U.S. Sales Team

BOSTON—Media monitoring system provider Actus Digital has brought on Jay Gedanken to serve as its new vice president of business development for the U.S. Gedanken will be tasked with helping to boost Actus Digital’s footprint in the U.S. market through new sales channels and increased revenue growth.

Jay Gedanken

Gedanken comes to Actus with more than 35 years of experience in broadcast technology sales, technical support, marketing and project management. His past experience includes time as the vice president at Scopus Video Networks, including being the founder of its North American operation. He has also held sales and management positions at Visionetics, Optibase, Adtec and Sencore.

“We continue to increase the scale of our U.S. office as a result of growing sales and activities, and hiring Jay will keep us on track,” said Sima Levy, Actus Digital’s CEO. “Leveraging his experience in broadcast sales, Actus Digital will continue to build on its 15-plus years of providing superior compliance and media monitoring solutions that solve many of the critical problems facing broadcasters today in one platform.”

“I am excited to join Actus Digital’s growing enterprise of respected industry professionals and add to their vast knowledge and experience in broadcast solutions,” added Gedanken.

For more information, visit www.actusdigital.com.