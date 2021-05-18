Actor and Host Nick Cannon Confirmed For Two NAB Show Signature Events

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB announced the upcoming participation of entertainment mogul and broadcast host Nick Cannon in two NAB Show signature events. Cannon will appear during an NAB Show Main Stage celebrity session on Sunday, Oct. 10, and will discuss his long-running career in television during NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE) being held on Saturday, Oct. 9.

“Nick Cannon has entertained millions with his unique brand of humor and gregarious personality throughout his three-decade career,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “We are excited to hear how his business acuity and industry experience have guided his success in radio, television, film and music as we welcome attendees back for the 2021 NAB Show.”

Cannon currently serves as the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit television series, “The Masked Singer.” He also produces and hosts his daily radio show “Nick Cannon Radio” and weekend show “Cannon’s Countdown,” both syndicated nationally by Skyview Networks, as well as “Power Mornings with Nick Cannon” on Meruelo Media’s KPWR-FM in Los Angeles. He began his career in television as a teenager on Nickelodeon’s sketch-comedy show “All That” and his spin-off, “The Nick Cannon Show.”

Cannon is also known for his work as creator, host and executive producer of MTV’s sketch comedy show “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out,” which recently aired its 15th season. Cannon’s numerous film appearances include starring roles in “Drumline,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Roll Bounce.” Recently, he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his film, “She Ball.”

He additionally serves as the label head and music business curator of Ncredible Entertainment, where he has helped discover and develop award-winning talent such as H.E.R. and Kehlani. In 2009, he was named chairman of the TeenNick network and became the youngest television chairman in history.

His eponymous daytime talk show, “Nick Cannon,” will launch in fall 2021 with national syndication by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury.

As previously announced, SMTE, taking place on October 8–9, will co-locate with NAB Show in Las Vegas, held October 9–13, 2021.