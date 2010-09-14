ActiveVideo Networks develops 3-D user interface for set-top boxes

At IBC2010, ActiveVideo Networks showed a 3-D TV user interface that can be delivered to any existing set-top box, CI+ TV or Web-connected device as part of a series of cloud-based innovations that was demonstrated at the company’s exhibit stand.

ActiveVideo showed how the network processing, streaming and scaling capabilities of its CloudTV platform can create 3-D navigation and menu environments that surpass the 2-D limitations of CI+ modules and existing set-top boxes. The 3-D user interface is rendered in the network cloud and can then be streamed to any connected device, facilitating a seamless 3-D experience for subscribers.

Using solutions that currently are deployed in approximately 5 million homes, ActiveVideo demonstrated how cloud-based interactivity can drive the deployment of differentiating services that can attract and retain customers, as well as generate new subscriber and advertiser revenues, without incurring the cost and service disruption of customer equipment and network upgrades.

The ActiveVideo CloudTV platform uses existing VOD infrastructures or broadband connections to increase subscriber value for cable system operators and programmers. The platform uses existing Web content development technologies to enable operators, traditional and Web programmers and advertisers to write rich interactive content once that can be delivered uniformly to any digital set-top box, CI+ enabled TV or broadband-connected CE device.