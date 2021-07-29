AccuWeather To Launch AccuWeather NOW Streaming Service

STATE COLLEGE, Penn.—AccuWeather later this summer will launch AccuWeather NOW, a video streaming service dedicated to all things weather from across the U.S. and the world, the company announced today.

AccuWeather NOW will meet a growing demand for weather and climate news and content and complement AccuWeather’s existing suite of platforms. Its 24/7 national network already reaches 36 million households with another 1.5 billion people globally accessing AccuWeather forecasts via digital devices, such as desktop and apps, as well as radio, television and newspapers and digital out of home, it said.

“Our viewers depend on AccuWeather to deliver the most accurate forecast as well as comprehensive and compelling weather coverage of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, heat waves and extreme weather of all types that impact and disrupt lives and livelihoods,” said Sarah Katt, general manager at AccuWeather Network.

“Since not everyone has access to cable, and with more people becoming increasingly more invested in weather and its impact to people, communities and businesses, the launch of AccuWeather NOW is a natural extension of our global weather footprint and six decades of expertise.”

The content available on AccuWeather NOW will be different from AccuWeather’s other offerings to engage new and younger audiences with an increasing appetite to be “in the know” about weather and climate, said Katt.

“In addition to breaking weather news, AccuWeather NOW will feature, dramatic weather video; stories illustrating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and others, as well as long-form story telling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world,” said Katt.