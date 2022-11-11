Vizio Unveils New User Experience, Branding for WatchFree+

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has unveiled some significant upgrades to the design and user experience for WatchFree+, Vizio’s free streaming service that comes built into millions of Vizio Smart TVs.

WatchFree+ has grown to include more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, with an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, music, and programs.

The latest update brings a new look and feel, intuitive Electronic Program Guide (EPG), faster and easier navigation, and personalization features to the free streaming service.

“We are proud of the growth we have seen across our free streaming service,” said Steve Yum, vice president of software product management at Vizio. “This redesign makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore the continually expanding universe of entertainment on WatchFree+ across live and on demand programming.”

Notable updates to the WatchFree+ user experience include: