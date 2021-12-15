AccuWeather Brings Blockchain Tech to Weather Services

STATE COLLEGE, Penn.—AccuWeather has announced that it has made a wide range of weather data and insights available for blockchain applications via Chainlink. This marks the first time a major weather brand has arranged to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for weather services, AccuWeather said.

AccuWeather's official Chainlink oracle node delivers critical weather data to blockchain applications to create new products and markets, such as weather predictions, hedging markets, and dynamic NFT art and games based on current weather conditions in localized regions, the company announced.

The AccuWeather node on Chainlink broadcasts data across leading blockchains and cryptographically signs it, allowing users to know definitively that it originated from AccuWeather. Utilizing Chainlink as a universal gateway to blockchains, AccuWeather is extending the reach of its premier weather data into emerging markets, as well as support for the next generation of weather-related applications, the company said.

"Launching our official Chainlink node begins a new era of AccuWeather supporting blockchain-based markets, opening up increasingly sophisticated and globally accessible applications, spanning weather-related insurance and more," said Kurt Fulepp, AccuWeather global chief product officer. "We look forward to seeing how hybrid smart contracts using AccuWeather data will create value for everyone from farmers to businesses, and organizations around the world."

Will Janensch, director, data providers at Chainlink Labs added that when “combined with smart contracts, AccuWeather's expansive collection of datasets can be used to power parametric insurance models across numerous global industries and securely optimize weather-dependent supply chains. Chainlink provides the time-tested oracle infrastructure that AccuWeather needs to enter blockchain-based markets and provide its premium weather data on-chain to accelerate smart contract innovation."

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle network. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts that reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications.

Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains, the companies said.