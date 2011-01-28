ABU Readies for Digital Future



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Readying for the digital future of broadcasting is the core theme for the 2011 ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium.



Organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, the 2011 DBS features presentations by experts, panel discussions, workshops and an associated broadcast technology exhibition.



Transmission services provider Broadcast Australia is the principal sponsor of the symposium. The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium, Nautel, Harris Broadcast, Sony and ATDI are major sponsors.



Among the topics being discussed are the delivery of surround sound and information services via digital radio, as well as 3DTV, IPTV and Hybrid Broadcast Broadband (HbbTV).



The symposium and exhibition will be held 8–11 March at Hotel Istana in Kuala Lumpur. Several pre-conference events run 4–8 March, including a DVB-T2 technology showcase, and the 23rd DRM General Assembly. It is the first DRM General Assembly to be held in the Asia-Pacific region. The 2010 symposium attracted some 500 participants.

