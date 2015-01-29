ABS Welcomes Andrew Cox as Senior Engineer
SEATAC, WASH.—Advanced Broadcast Solutions announced Andrew Cox joined the company as senior engineer, effective Jan. 5.
A broadcast engineer for more than 20 years, Cox has held senior engineering positions with a number of U.S. firms, including Digitiz, Azcar, and Megahertz Broadcast Systems. He was also chief engineer of European Business News/CNBC Europe and senior broadcast engineer for Mar-Com Systems, both in London. Most recently, he served as senior project engineer for New Jersey-based Diversified Systems.
Cox is based out of the company’s SeaTac office.
