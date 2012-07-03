ABS Brings on Shawn Sennett as Senior Account Executive

SEATAC, WASH.: Systems integrator Advanced Broadcast Solutions hired Shawn Sennett as a senior account executive, effective June 1. Based out of the company’s office in Portland, Ore., he is responsible for sales throughout Oregon and southern Washington.



Sennett has spent more than 20 years in sales management, including positions with 360 Systems, Leader Instruments, Bexel Broadcast Services, Synergy Broadcast Systems, and Compix Media. Most recently, he managed VAR and channel sales for 14 western U.S. states and three Canadian provinces for Broadcast Pix.