ABS Assists KMVT-TV Update With Ross



SEATAC, WASH.: Systems integrator Advanced Broadcast Solutions announced that KMVT-TV, the CBS affiliate serving Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA #191), has updated its control room with a Ross Carbonite production switcher, XPression CG, and BlackStorm playout server. The gear was purchased through ABS in March and was the final step of the station’s migration to local HD news production.



According to Chris Pruitt, KMVT general manager, the new switcher and CG replaced a 20-year-old Grass Valley switcher and aging Pinnacle Deko and Scala graphics systems. Prior to the new server, video packages were played to air through an NLE system. KMVT chief engineer Shawn Butler installed the new equipment, which went live on April 9.





